QRCS concludes two general surgery campaigns in Somalia [EN/AR]

January 11th, 2021 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Somalia has concluded two general surgery campaigns, conducted by a foreign delegation of surgical experts at the De Martini General Hospital in eastern Mogadishu, Somalia.

Over one month, a total of 867 patients were examined and given medications by specialized physicians. The surgeons performed 201 major and moderate operations, including critical and emergency cases that required immediate surgical intervention.

These procedures included general surgeries (such as prostatectomy), hernias, cholecystectomy, exploratory thyroid surgeries, hemorrhoidectomy, fistula, anal fissure, amputation, adenoidectomy, ovarian cyst removal, and others. Overall, 51% of procedures were major, 43% moderate, and 6% emergency. There were 70 operations for women and 131 for children and men.

Faisal Mohamed Al-Emadi, Executive Director of Relief and International Development Division at QRCS, said, “The general surgery program is an important part of QRCS’s operations in Somalia. It helps to reduce the impact of war and natural disasters, as well as to reinvigorate the local economy by re-engaging the ill persons into productive activities”.

“Thank Allah, all the patients have recovered, after receiving high-quality post-procedure care despite inadequate infrastructure,” said Mr. Al-Emadi. “The delegation of foreign medical professionals made a significant difference in the quality of surgical services. The country is badly affected by the many years of civil war. We are committed to the medical campaigns program, with plans to involve more hospitals and areas of Somalia, with a view to relieving the pains of underserved patients”.

The medical delegation comprised four members: general surgeon, anesthetist, pre-operative preparation and disinfection specialist, and medical coordinator. The campaign involved 40 local medical professionals, including surgeons, physicians, nursing assistants, Pre-Op preparation specialists, and anesthesia and laboratory technicians. All the medical professionals received in-service training during the campaigns, to enhance their capacity and develop new surgical skills.

The beneficiaries included internally displaced people (IDPs) affected by war and natural disasters (drought, flash floods, etc.), with special focus on the most vulnerable groups such as older persons, widows, and children in many districts of Banaadir Region. Originally, they come from many other regions like Lower Shabelle, Middle Shabelle, Kismayo, and Jubaland.

In addition to the surgeries and medical training, QRCS supported the host hospital with medical equipment for surgeries, anesthetics and disinfectants, medications, laboratory tests, and food meals for all patients. Moreover, QRCS undertook the maintenance and furnishing of the hospital, to improve the working environment.

The closing ceremony was attended by Somalia’s Minister of Health, who commended the remarkable contributions by QRCS in Somalia. She urged more collaboration on such campaigns and valued Qatar’s growing role of standing by the Somali people.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.