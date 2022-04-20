Qatar Fund for Development sends 45 tons of food aid baskets to Somaliland to assist 750 affected families to address the drought

The Qatar Fund for Development sent 45 tons of food aid baskets to assist 750 affected families in the Somaliland in order to address the difficult conditions as a result of drought, add that the fire that erupted in the main market of the capital Hargeisa, in cooperation with the Qatar Emiri Air Force.

His Excellency Mr. Khalifa Al Kuwari, Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development, said: “This urgent assistance comes to play an important role in alleviating the severity of this humanitarian disaster for the affected and most needy people in the Somaliland , Especially after the fire that erupted in the main market of the capital Hargeisa recently, which affected in an unprecedented way the food security of the region in addition to the drought that hit the area.” “Although these aids are urgent relief in their nature, they play an important role in alleviating the severity of the humanitarian and development catastrophe. Where they help in enhancing the lives of the affected people and ensuring a decent life for them. They also play a role in promoting the second goal of the sustainable development goals relating to hunger.” Al Kuwari said.

Somaliland is facing the risk of famine today, where the people are suffering from severe drought circumstances. As a result of that, many of them have lifted their homes in search of water, food and pasture, not to mention the huge fire disaster that hit the main market in the capital, which resulted in material damage, and injured more than twenty people. It is expected that this fire will have a serious impact on the economy. Anticipations also suggest that the disaster may be exacerbated due to the severe or near-total food shortages until mid of 2022, if appropriate actions are not taken.