Qatar Fund for Development on behalf of the State of Qatar sends urgent medical aids to Somalia in cooperation with the Emiri Air Force fleet

Doha, May/

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) sent a shipment of 10 tons of urgent medical aid to Somalia today to support the efforts of brothers there to combat and contain the outbreak of the Corona pandemic (Covid-19).

This shipment, which the Emiri Air Force, includes medical equipment and supplies such as masks and personal protective equipment for the medical staff, which will benefit the Somali people not only in Mogadishu but also in other regions that have urgent needs.

His Excellency Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development said: “The presence of the State of Qatar alongside its brothers and friends, especially in the light of this crisis, is important to help countries to combat the spread of this pandemic, which is a threat to the whole world.”

QFFD confirms that it will always stand with the Somali people by providing humanitarian aid and supporting development projects, as QFFD provided urgent humanitarian assistance during the floods that struck the country last year, and financial and medical assistance to the victims of the recent Mogadishu bombings as the injured were transferred to Doha for treatment. QFFD is also carrying out various development projects in Somalia, the most important of which is the Mogadishu Johar Road, amounting to $ 165 million.