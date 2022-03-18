Qatar Fund for Development and Qatar Charity deliver 45 tonnes of food assistance to Somalia

In light of the worsening drought conditions in Somalia, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in cooperation with its strategic partner Qatar Charity, delivered 45 tonnes of food assistance to Somalia in order to address the humanitarian impact of the drought in Somalia. The aid was delivered in cooperation with the Emiri Air Force.

On his part, His Excellency Mr. Khalifa Al-Kuwari, Director General of QFFD, said: “This aid comes at a critical time, particularly as Somalia faces an elevated rise in food insecurity levels. Those affected are not only suffering from farming challenges, but essential access to water, and therefore, the assistance delivered today in cooperation with its strategic partner Qatar Charity, will allow us to address this humanitarian crisis quickly before it escalates. “

It is worth noting that in November 2021, QFFD launched a cooperation with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization to support anticipatory financing mechanisms to enhance agriculture and livestock production and address the humanitarian impact of floods and droughts in Somalia.