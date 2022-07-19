Qatar Charity organizes a panel discussion on famine in Somalia: Towards an effective and urgent response

Qatar Charity and the Center for Humanitarian and Development Studies (RASD) are jointly organizing a virtual panel discussion on famine in Somalia under the title: Towards effective and urgent response. The virtual event will take place on 20 July 2022 at 12:30 pm Doha time, with the participation of the Coordinator United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), International Displacement monitoring Center (IDMC) and Save the Children.

The panel discussion will bring to the table representatives from the UN agencies, international non-governmental organizations, local NGOs from Somalia, and other stakeholders to provide a firsthand account of the humanitarian situation on the ground and address the current crisis in Somalia regarding food insecurity, displacement, and climate change.

The event comes amid alerts from UN agencies warning that nearly half the population of Somalia faces acute levels of food insecurity, and a growing risk of famine as the country is faced with the worst drought in 40 years.

In this context and response to UN appeals to avert a humanitarian crisis in Somalia, Qatar Charity has launched an urgent response appeal for relief in Somalia. Moreover, resources were swiftly mobilized to respond to the alarming situation in Somalia and to mitigate the impact of the severe drought, carrying out immediate field interventions consisting of distribution of food items, distribution of potable water, rehabilitation of health centers, and others for the benefit of more than 400,000 around Somalia.