19 Jun 2019

Qatar Charity opens primary school in Somalia

Report
from Qatar Charity
Published on 19 Jun 2019

The Minister of Education and Higher Education in the Somali state of Puntland Abdullah Mohammed Hassan opened the Dar es Salaam Primary School, which was built by Qatar Charity in the city of Garowe, the capital of Puntland.

The 400-sqm school has many classrooms and rooms for the principal and teachers and is expected to benefit 400 students.

The project aims at supporting education in Somalia, contributing to increasing the literacy rate, improving education facilities, and creating generations capable of participating in the development of the country.

At the inauguration ceremony, Minister Abdullah Mohammed Hassan expressed his great pleasure in opening the first school since taking office a month ago. He also pointed out that the Ministry of Education and Higher Education would move forward to strengthen its partnership and cooperation with charitable organizations, including Qatar Charity, for the improvement of education.

For his part, Mr. Abdel Taher Abshar, director of the Dar es Salaam Primary School, applauded Qatar Charity for their continuous efforts to contribute to providing an appropriate educational environment and improving the level of academic performance of students.

He also noted the humanitarian role of Qatar Charity in Somalia through its office in Mogadishu in the areas of relief and development, especially education, in addition to sponsoring orphans, students and teachers.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity has completed several multi-service projects in Somalia, including a center opened in 2017, which has a school consisting of several classrooms. In the same year, a specialized agricultural school was opened in Afgooye, a town in the southwestern Somalia Lower Shebelle region of Somalia, which is the first of its kind in the region.

