Qatar Charity launches urgent response appeal for Somalia

Qatar Charity (QC) has launched an urgent response appeal to provide relief aid in the most affected areas of Somalia, aiming to mitigate the impact of the severe drought ravaging the country and contribute to saving the lives of more than half of its vulnerable population.

This comes as part of Qatar Charity’s continued efforts in carrying out the immediate field intervention to alleviate the suffering of those affected by drought, dearth and famine threatening the lives of millions.

Qatar Charity, as part of its humanitarian appeal launched under its ‘Together against Hunger’ drive, aims to provide aid to more than a million affected Somalis in three states: Somaliland,

Galmudug and Jubbaland.

Qatar Charity’s relief interventions will focus on the areas of food, water and sanitation, health and shelter, distributing food packages, drinking water, hygiene items, rehabilitating wells, sending medical convoys, and rehabilitating health centers, in addition to shelter.

The drought, which hit most of Somalia’s regions, due to the lack of regular seasonal rains, has caused an increase in the suffering of the population, the displacement of thousands of people, the dwindling of pastures, the decline in the production of agricultural crops, and the rise in food prices.

Qatar Charity is among the international organizations working to combat drought and desertification in several regions of the world. In this regard, it implements various projects, including drilling wells and constructing and equipping water purification plants, in addition to constructing sanitation facilities, maintaining and rehabilitating water and sanitation facilities and distributing relief aid in the most affected regions.

Qatar Charity continues its efforts to support those affected by drought through its "Together Against Hunger" campaign. The drive was launched in October last year to urge people to provide the necessary food for people and communities who are at the risk of famine in the world’s poorest countries.