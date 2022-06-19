Qatar Charity launches an urgent response appeal for relief in Somalia

Qatar Charity (QC) has launched an urgent response call under the slogan “Stop the Famine of Somalia” to confront the new drought and provide urgent relief aid to those affected by the severe drought sweeping Somalia.

The appeal aims at help to save the lives of more than half of the country’s population.

In its relief intervention, Qatar Charity (QC) focuses on vital areas represented in foodstuffs, and non-food items, which include (plastic tarpaulins, mats, blankets, etc.), in addition to providing potable water (water tanks).

Somalia, is one of the countries most affected by drought in Africa. In addition, and most importantly Somalia is on the verge of a famine crisis that threatens about 7.1 million people. Furthermore, half of the country's population are now on the edge of displacement.

Adding to that, malnutrition rates increased significantly to the highest levels among children under five years of age and 1.4 million children are at risk of death.

Qatar Charity continues its efforts to help those affected by the drought in Somalia, as it recently provided food aid to families affected by the crisis. About 7,000 people in Baidoa, the temporary capital of southwestern Somalia, benefited from this assistance.

Since the beginning of 2022, it has aided those affected by drought, which included 21 projects in various fields and locations, namely food supply, health, water, sanitation, and shelter. Qatar Charity’s efforts benefited 438,261 people in a number of the most affected Somali states, including Galmudug State, Southwest Somalia State, Hirshabelle State,

Somaliland State and Jubbaland State at a cost of more than QR8 million.