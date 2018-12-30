Qatar Charity joins Somalia NGO Consortium

Qatar Charity (QC) joined the Somalia NGO Consortium and took part in the recent meeting of the consortium held in Mogadishu, which was attended by the Somali Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Hamza Saeed Hamza and the Somali Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Saleh Ahmed Jameh. Peter de Clercq, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, and many directors of the offices of global humanitarian agencies also attended the meeting.

QC’s joining the consortium came as part of its strategic orientation to enhance its presence within the international humanitarian system and emphasize its keenness to coordinate international assistance efforts around the world in cooperation with NGOs Established in 1999, the Somalia NGO Consortium has currently 98 local and international humanitarian organizations as members. It is an effective network of non-governmental organizations, which works together to improve the coordination of international assistance. The consortium runs its local affairs in Somalia through its offices in Hargeisa, Garowe, Mogadishu and Nairobi.

The consortium also works closely with the International NGO Safety Organization (INSO), as well as it is a member of important international organizations including the International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA), a global network of non-governmental organizations, which was founded in Geneva in 1962.

Qatar Charity's joining the Somalia NGO Consortium will provide opportunities for it to join other humanitarian alliances and to collaborate with major international organizations. This kind of coordination platform provides a more secure framework in terms of laws and operations and enhances Qatar Charity's image within the humanitarian system.

Abdul Fattah Al-Moallem, programme director at QC’s office in Somalia, has participated in the recent meeting of the consortium, which was an opportunity to review the achievements of the consortium during 2018.

Qatar Charity is expected to present a summary of reports on its achievements and experiences at future periodic meetings.

QC’s office in Somalia participates in a number of coordination meetings of humanitarian organizations in Somalia, such as the monthly meetings of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), coordination meetings of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and coordination meetings organized by Somali government agencies.

Qatar Charity started its work in the Republic of Somalia in 1991, in cooperation with local partners. QC’s field office was officially registered in 2007. In November 2010, the office was inaugurated to fully supervise all activities, programmes and projects implemented by Qatar Charity in Somalia. In addition to its relief interventions, QC’s office works in the fields of social welfare, education, water, sanitation, health, economic empowerment and the fight against poverty. By the end of 2017, the number of beneficiaries of its projects reached 3.8 million persons.

Qatar Charity joined Start Network in February 2016 as observers, and in November 2017, it was granted full membership by the Start Network Board of Directors on the basis that all membership conditions are met.

The Start Network is made up of 42 aid agencies across five continents, ranging from large international organizations to national NGOs. It provides quick and effective humanitarian assistance to those affected in areas of humanitarian crisis.