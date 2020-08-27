Qatar Charity distributes relief aid to floods-hit people in Somalia

Qatar Charity (QC) has distributed food baskets to 150 families affected by the floods from the Shebelle and Juba rivers in Afgooye, a town situated about 30 kilometers west of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The distribution of relief aid took place in response to the appeal made by the Somali government to extend urgent assistance to those affected by the floods that hit last month. The baskets include basic food supplies sufficient for a household for a month.

The timely relief aid, which came from Qatar Charity, contributed to meeting part of the basic needs of beneficiaries in the time of adversity

The floods have spread to many parts of southern Somalia, causing the destruction of dozens of homes, agricultural damage, large-scale displacement of residents from the affected areas, especially in the Lower Shabelle, Middle Shabelle, and Banaadir regions, in addition to many parts of the Juba regions in the south of the country. The recurring floods of the Shabelle River during the rainy seasons have badly affected the lives of people in several regions.

Previously, Qatar Charity had implemented many relief campaigns for the drought and natural disaster-hit people across Somalia where it has distributed assistance valued at about QR6mn, benefiting 119,606 people.

Besides, water projects and relief campaigns implemented last year for those affected by drought amounted to nearly QR11.5 million, which benefited more than 550,000 people.