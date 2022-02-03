Qatar Charity delivers relief aid to drought-affected people in Somalia

Qatar Charity (QC) has provided urgent relief aid to 6,000 drought-affected people in the city of Garbaharrey of the Gedo region in Somalia’s Jubaland State to help them meet their urgent needs.

The aid included food supplies sufficient for a family for a whole month, in addition to distributing potable water through tankers in the most affected areas.

The aid will continue to be distributed to families affected by drought in many other Somali states, including Galmudug, Puntland, South West State of Somalia, as well as in the suburbs of the capital Mogadishu. Nearly 50,000 people are expected to benefit from the aid.

The beneficiaries expressed their happiness with this aid, thanking Qatar’s benefactors and Qatar Charity for providing the humanitarian assistance they desperately need.

According to United Nations reports, nearly 1.4 million Somalis were displaced due to the drought in the first half of the last year, and an estimated 3.2 million people are experiencing the cumulative impacts of three consecutive below-average rainy seasons.

Qatar Charity is among the international organizations working to combat drought and desertification in several regions of the world. In this regard, it implements various projects, including drilling wells and constructing and equipping water purification plants, in addition to constructing sanitation facilities, and maintaining and rehabilitating water and sanitation facilities.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity attaches significant attention to the water sector of Somalia, which saw successive droughts. Last year, Qatar Charity provided food assistance and drinking water in the outskirts of Kismayo, Jubaland, benefiting 1,800 people belonging to displaced families affected by drought. Qatar Charity drilled 27 wells in several regions of Somalia’s Hirshabelle State.

Qatar Charity has implemented 421 water projects in Somalia, benefiting more than one million people in 2019. In 2018, it dug 44 artesian wells and 371 surface wells, in addition to digging 6 ponds in different governorates and regions of Somalia.