Qatar Charity builds artesian well for Somali IDPs

Qatar Charity (QC) has constructed an artesian well in Gubadley, a suburb of the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which has many internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in camps lacking the necessities of life.

The well is expected to benefit more than 5,000 families, including IDPs and vulnerable residents of Gubadley. It was built as part of the ‘Stop the Famine of Somalia’ drive launched by Qatar Charity to deliver relief aid to those affected by drought.

Mr. Abdullah Nour Jalbi, a government official, highlighted the importance of the well in Gubadley inhabited by more than 20,000 IDPs, in addition to needy families who are unable to buy safe water from profitable wells located in the area. He also noted that, in addition to this project, Qatar Charity has implemented many projects, including a school and a clinic. He thanked the benefactor of Qatar, as well as Qatar Charity, for their continuous support for the people of Somalia.

Mr. Mohamed Ali Taas, a spokesman for Banaadir Region, underlined the importance of Qatar Charity's projects in Somalia, noting that Qatar Charity is a key partner that implements qualitative and sustainable projects in the various sectors of the region to contribute to providing better services to beneficiaries. He indicated that this project is a remarkable achievement in helping the drought-hit people and saving livestock.

“The well will ease the burdens on the inhabitants of the area”, Mr. Daoud Alsu Jamali, one of the notables of the area. Somalia is facing the worst drought in 40 years, with 7.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. Many families were displaced due to drought and faced famine-like conditions.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity has implemented 37 water projects in all Somali regions so far this year, focusing on remote villages deprived of basic services.

Qatar Charity has launched the ‘Stop the Famine of Somalia’ drive to urgently respond to Somalia’s drought and provide food and non-food aid, as well as drinking water, to the affected.