Protecting Nutrition of Pregnant and Lactating Women and Children in Acute Food Crises

Objectives and Research Questions

Objective 1: Increase the understanding of how different transfer modalities affect nutrition and food security outcomes and health seeking behaviors among pregnant and lactating women (PLWs) and children under five (CU5) and their households.

Objective 2: Characterize contextual factors, notably migration and role of men, and challenges of cash transfer programing in Somalia with the aim of developing actionable recommendations to inform future food and nutrition programming in Somalia and elsewhere.

Primary Research Questions:

Is provision of unconditional cash assistance in addition to vouchers more effective than vouchers alone for preventing acute malnutrition and among PLWs and CU5s?

What is the added value of unconditional cash transfers with respect to household food security?