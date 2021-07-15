Project Highlights - Mitigating and responding to growing food security threats in Somalia (OSRO/SOM/011/UK)

Objective: To mitigate and respond to growing food security threats in Somalia.

Key partners: Ministry of Forestry and Range, Federal Government of Somalia; Ministry of Livestock,

Galmudug; Ministry of Livestock, Forestry and Rangeland, Hirshabelle; Ministry of Livestock, Forestry and Rangeland, Jubaland; Ministry of Livestock, Forestry and Rangeland, South West; and Banadair, Central Regions and South West Livestock Professional Associations.

Beneficiaries reached: 213 915 households (1 283 490 people).

Activities implemented:

 Procured and delivered 8.5 million doses of contagious caprine pleuropneumonia (CCPP) vaccines to the regional livestock professional associations in southern-central Somalia.

 Contributed to the vaccination of 8 418 070 animals belonging to 210 452 households against CCPP.

 Provided 3 463 flood-affected households (of whom 1 849 headed by women,

56.8 percent) in Afgoye and Balcad districts with unconditional cash transfers amounting to USD 683 021; households in Balcad received USD 70 per month while those in Afgoye received USD 60 per month for three months (a further 37 households in Afgoye will receive their cash once verified).

Results:

 Contributed to the economic sustainability of vulnerable households by protecting their key productive livelihood assets through contributing to reduced disease outbreaks and livestock mortalities.

 Mitigated the growing risks to animal health in the region.

 Contributed to a reduction in the over-use of antibiotics and subsequent resistance ensuring the long-term efficacy of valuable antibiotics.

 Enabled beneficiaries to meet their immediate food and other household needs through cash transfers and provided them with access to safe and nutritious food without engaging in activities that would put their lives at risk.

 Increased the percentage of households with an acceptable food consumption score from 50 to 67 percent and dietary diversity score from 4.8 to 7.1.

 Contributed to an increase in the number of women engaging in agriculture-related activities for enhanced family nutrition.

 Contributed to an expansion of the mobile network in remote villages in Somalia through the adoption of mobile money.

 Effectively protected the food security and well-being of flood-affected households.