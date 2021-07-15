Project Highlights - Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit for Somalia (FSNAU) (OSRO/SOM/005/USA)

Objective: To strengthen food security, nutrition and livelihoods in Somalia and improve resilience to future shocks.

Activities implemented:

• Trained 106 government staff and 12 local university faculty members in Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) awareness and analysis.

• Supported the participation of 125 staff from government bodies and local universities in seasonal assessments.

• Conducted weekly monitoring of 71 markets across Somalia and disseminated the resulting analysis to users through Monthly Market Updates.

• Conducted climate monitoring on a ten-day and monthly basis and shared the resulting information and analysis with stakeholders through monthly climate updates and briefing presentations.

• Conducted the 2020 post-Gu (April-June) and post-Deyr (October-December) countrywide assessments.

• Produced 88 information products, including market updates, climate updates, nutrition updates, food security and nutrition briefs and food security outlook reports, and disseminated information products to stakeholders through the FSNAU website and electronic mailing lists.

• Provided both regular and ad hoc briefings on the current and emerging food security and nutrition situation in Somalia to the Country Humanitarian Forum, the Somalia Food Security Cluster and partners, the Somalia Nutrition Cluster and partners, the Somalia Humanitarian Country team and other stakeholders.

• Refined the Early Warning-Early Action database and dashboard through improvements in data presentation and dissemination, incorporating data on insecurity as additional indicators.

• Developed and shared updated draft Terms of Reference (ToR) for an IPC Technical Working Group (TWG) with the Food Security Department of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation.

Results:

• Strengthened the technical and organizational capacity of government and faculty staff through trainings and experience of seasonal assessments.

• Ensured the timely development of food security and nutrition information and analysis for emergency response, early warning and early action.

• Improved policy and strategy capacity to inform long-term development planning and resilience.

• Informed Somalia’s annual Humanitarian Response Plans for 2020 and 2021.

• Strengthened food security and nutrition analysis units within appropriate federal state government institutions.

• Continued to enhance awareness by providing timely and relevant information to key stakeholders through the FSNAU website, dashboard and Early Warning-Early Action database.

• Contributed to the establishment of a revitalized, government-led and inclusive IPC TWG through updated draft ToR.