Project Highlights: Addressing acute food insecurity in rural areas of Somalia

Objective: To increase immediate food access while restoring household food production and protecting livestock assets.

Key partners: Federal and state line ministries, Livestock Professional Associations and non-governmental organizations.

Beneficiaries reached: 1 255 060 people.

Activities implemented:

Provided 24 400 households with agricultural inputs (maize, sorghum, cowpea and vegetable seeds, hermitic storage bags, hand-held tools); a majority of households also received cash from a separate resource partner.

Provided 3 500 urban internally displaced person households with vegetable seeds, handheld tools and watering cans to start their own gardens, as well cash from a separate resource partner.

Supported 8 800 households with supplementary feed blocks, milk storage containers (mazzicans) and supportive treatment for their livestock, together with cash from a separate resource partner.

Provided 740 fishing households with either: (i) fiberglass fishing boat; (ii) community fish processing kit; or (iii) household fish processing and cooking kit, together with cash through a separate project.

Trained beneficiary households according to inputs distributed: good agricultural and postharvest practices (farming beneficiaries), feed block usage and milk storage (livestockholding households), and safety at sea, fish handling, processing and hygiene (fisheries beneficiaries).

Provided emergency supportive treatment to 5.9 million animals and vaccinated a total of 6.9 million.