Somalia

Project Highlights: Addressing acute food insecurity in rural areas of Somalia

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Objective: To increase immediate food access while restoring household food production and protecting livestock assets.

Key partners: Federal and state line ministries, Livestock Professional Associations and non-governmental organizations.

Beneficiaries reached: 1 255 060 people.

Activities implemented:

  • Provided 24 400 households with agricultural inputs (maize, sorghum, cowpea and vegetable seeds, hermitic storage bags, hand-held tools); a majority of households also received cash from a separate resource partner.

  • Provided 3 500 urban internally displaced person households with vegetable seeds, handheld tools and watering cans to start their own gardens, as well cash from a separate resource partner.

  • Supported 8 800 households with supplementary feed blocks, milk storage containers (mazzicans) and supportive treatment for their livestock, together with cash from a separate resource partner.

  • Provided 740 fishing households with either: (i) fiberglass fishing boat; (ii) community fish processing kit; or (iii) household fish processing and cooking kit, together with cash through a separate project.

  • Trained beneficiary households according to inputs distributed: good agricultural and postharvest practices (farming beneficiaries), feed block usage and milk storage (livestockholding households), and safety at sea, fish handling, processing and hygiene (fisheries beneficiaries).

  • Provided emergency supportive treatment to 5.9 million animals and vaccinated a total of 6.9 million.

  • Equipped federal and state ministries of livestock with 34 solar-powered fridges for vaccine storage.

Results:

  • Enabled farming beneficiaries to yield an average harvest of 1.97 tonnes/ha (compared with 1.67 tonnes/ha for non-beneficiaries).

  • Improved pastoralists’ and agropastoralists’ livestock wealth, leading to increased milk and meat production.

  • Reduced fishing beneficiaries’ reliance on borrowing key livelihood equipment, supporting their self-sufficiency and contributing towards increased production and incomes in the longer-term.

  • Contributed towards increasing Somalia’s capacity to respond to and control transboundary animal diseases, including by improving the cold chain for vaccines.

Related Content