Press Release: situation in Somalia

Addis Ababa, 16 July 2019: The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), at its 858th meeting, held on 16 July 2019, agreed on the following with regard to the situation in Somalia:

Council strongly condemned the coward terrorist attack that took place on 12 July 2019, against a hotel in the port city of Kismayo, Somalia, noting that the hotel, a civilian compound, has been deliberately targeted.

Council expressed its heartfelt condolences to the families that lost their beloved ones and wished prompt recovery to those injured during the attack.

Council reiterated its full support to the African Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) and its personnel, and paid tribute to its troops/police contributing countries for the sacrifice they continue to make for the promotion of lasting peace and security in Somalia. In line with the communiqué of its 848th meeting, held on 9 May 2019. Council reaffirmed its determination to continue supporting AMISOM and the Somali National Security Forces in their fight against the al-Shabaab terrorist group in Somalia, with the support of the United Nations, through UN Security Council Resolution 2472 (2019) adopted on 31 May 2019.

Council expressed its continued solidarity with the people of Somalia and encouraged the leadership of the country, both at the level of the Federal Government and the Federal Member States, to continue to work steadfastly towards lasting peace, reconciliation and development in Somalia.