Press Release on the attack in Mogadishu

Addis Ababa, 28 December 2019: The Chairperson of the Commission is deeply shocked by the attack this morning in Mogadishu in which dozens of innocent people who were going about their normal businesses were killed. Among the precious lives lost were university students; women and children the very future of Somalia, as well as Somali national security forces.

Our hearts and thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those killed in this horrific attack. We commiserate with the Federal Government of Somalia. We pray for the speedy healing and recovery of the injured.

This is yet another shocking disregard for the sanctity of life displayed by the forces of terror, destruction and darkness. As has been their practice all along, the terrorists target innocent and defenseless Somali civilians, who continue to bear the brunt of this senseless bloodshed.

The African Union will not relent in the face of such heinous crimes against humanity and neither be intimidated by cowardly acts of violence by terrorists who do not want a Somalia that is peaceful and prosperous. Our support to the Federal Government of Somalia, and our mission in Somalia will maintain its resolve and commitment to see through its mandate and to fulfill the legitimate desire of the people of Somalia to live in freedom, peace and security.