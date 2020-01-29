Press release of the 29th meeting of the Military Operations Coordination Committee

Addis Ababa, 28th January, 2020: The 29th Meeting of the AMISOM Operations Coordination Committee (MOCC) was hosted by the Government of Uganda in Kampala, Uganda on 28th January, 2020, and chaired by the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui. The meeting was attended by Chiefs of Defense Staff (CDS)/Police Chiefs and designated representatives of AMISOM Troop and Police Contributing Countries (T/PCCs) - Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Ghana as well as representatives of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS). The United Nations and European Union as well as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the Russian Federation and Turkey were also represented in the meeting.

The meeting was held to ascertain plans and confirmation of agreed approaches for the facilitation of key African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC) mandated tasks contained in AU PSC Communique 848 and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) authorised tasks contained in UNSC Resolution 2472 (2019). This includes the drawdown of an additional one thousand (1,000) AMISOM uniformed personnel by 28th February 2020. The meeting agreed to implement the drawdown as per the timelines and to further study the implications to ensure mitigation of potential risks of reversing the secuirty gains so far achieved. The outcomes of the Joint Threat Assessment which underlines attacks and increased threats in and outside Somalia was also highlighted. In this regard, the meeting expressed regrets on the decision for this additional drawdown and emphasized the need to take note of the conditions on the ground as well as the pace of development of Somali Security Forces to take over security responsibility from AMISOM.

The meeting also took note of next steps in the implementation of AU PSC Communique 848 and UNSC Resolution 2472 (2019) regarding reconfiguration of AMISOM to continue supporting the objectives of the Somalia Transition Plan and facilitating realignment of the AMISOM 2018 to 2021 CONOPs to address current priorities. The AU Commissioner for Peace and Security expressed the AU's unwavering commitment to support Somalia and help facilitate achievement of the objectives of the Somalia Transition Plan.