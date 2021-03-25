24/3/2021 Pre drought situation in Sool, Sanaag and Togdheer creates new displacement as forecast for the next rainy season remains below average

Somalia is currently facing a severe food security crisis with 1.6 million people in IPC 3, a 40% increase as compared to 2020. This situation is compounded by a desert locust upsurge, Covid 19 and political uncertainty. This very high number is the same as four years before in the pre famine context.

The situation is particularly dire in the northern regions that have been hit by poor Deyr rains which were 50-80 percent of the historical average (FEWS NET December 2020 Food Security Outlook Update) and desert locust infestation, leading to faster depletion of pasture in northern regions. Most surface water catchments did not replenish or were only partially refilled during the October to December *deyr *rains

ACTED conducted a needs assessment in Toghdeer, Sool, Sanaag in late February and findings show severe water shortage. Respondents stated that on average, there was as much as a 60 percent reduction in water consumption by households looking to conserve meagre remaining water sources. Two thirds of respondents in IDP sites mentioned that there was in increase in the number of arrivals over the past three months. The primary reason for displacement was given as "loss of livelihood due to drought". In Aynabo, Badhan, Burao districts also observed that new camps were being created to deal with the influx of newly displaced households.

''We are starting to reprogram, directing our crisis modifiers on the worst affected parts of the region, as the likelihood of la Nina and below average Gu remains a huge threat to the resilience of the communities we work with. We take a no regrets approach'' says Adan Sharif, ACTED Area Coordinator for Sool & Sanaag.

ACTED is continuously monitoring the situation and updating contingency plans, in view of the uncertainty of the March to May 2021 season. ACTED calls all donors and humanitarian community to invest in early action and respond now to avoid a crisis later.