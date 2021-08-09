Position Paper Defining a Common Definition of Vulnerability Marginalized and Minority Groups (March 2021)

Context

The HCT Centrality of Protection (COP) Strategy retained for the 2020-2021 strategy priority A1: “Enhancing ways to identify and address differential forms of exclusion, including those based on societal discrimination, power structures, vulnerability, age, and gender...”

There is need for an evidence base on the occurrence of exclusion and data is fundamental for understanding, identifying and addressing risks and occurrences of exclusion. To capture data on exclusion due to societal discrimination and power structures, in 2020, tools used a variety of terms, including marginalized communities, heritage: a member of a minority or marginalized community, marginalized groups, minority/ies, minority clan, clan affiliation, ethnicity. Additionally, the 2021 HRP required partners to assesses the risk of exclusion for marginalized groups. These are positive developments in recognizing the need to strengthen the understanding of the impact ofsocietal discrimination on equitable need-based access to humanitarian assistance.

This position paper intends to discuss some of the key challenges in the implementation of the HCT Centrality of Protection strategy related to poorly defined vulnerability or targeting criteria and address the need for a common definition of vulnerability in the Somalia context, which contextualizesthe different needs of marginalized communities, with an age, gender and diversity lens. This position paper clarifiesthe definition of minority groups and other key terminology for the Somalia response and make recommendations on usage of terms aligned with international norms. Common terminology is necessary for improved data collection to inform analysis of their vulnerabilities, capacities, and risk of exclusion from humanitarian assistance.