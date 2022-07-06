With the participation of the envoy of the Somali president and the Qatari ambassador, Qatar Charity continues to distribute relief materials to drought-affected people

The Special Envoy of the Somali President for Humanitarian Affairs and Drought, Mr. Abdul Rahman Abdul Shakour, accompanied by His Excellency the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia, Mr. Hassan bin Hamza Hashem, officials from Qatar Charity, as well as members of the National Committee of Somalia, visited Bartiri - Jubbaland State - which is one of the most affected areas by drought.

The delegation visited Often camp, which is one of the 21 camps hosted by the city of Bartiri, and distributed food baskets to families affected by drought, with the support of the people of Qatar within the framework of the Qatar Charity campaign "Stop Somalia Famine".

The Often camp is home to 28,000 families who were displaced from nearby cities and regions to escape the droughts that struck Somalia.

Urgent call The Somali President's Special Envoy for Humanitarian Affairs and Drought praised Qatar's role in delivering aid to the afflicted, as well as Qatar Charity's efforts to assist the displaced.

He appealed to the international community to rescue the affected and provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the displaced who are facing harsh humanitarian conditions.

Qatari relief for Somalia His Excellency Mr. Hassan bin Hamza Hashem, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia, explained that the State of Qatar stands by the Somali people to confront the drought crisis that struck most of the Somali regions.

Mr.Saud Al-Maadeed, Director of Qatar Charity's Media Department, said that Qatar Charity officially started its interventions in Somalia in 2008, in various sectors, as it has implemented development projects in all Somali states over the past years.

He added that the visit of the Qatar Charity delegation to Somalia was an urgent move to inspect the situation to understand the humanitarian situation and the necessary needs, to collect aid and donations to save the drought-affected as soon as possible.

He stressed that Qatar Charity is fully prepared to assist in relief campaigns, and this aid provided is just the beginning of more comprehensive aid. basic needs Muhammad Wali Youssef, the official of the Bartiri Directorate, said that “without the help of people inside and outside the city, the city cannot bear these many numbers that are increasing day by day, and our latest statistics have reached 28 thousand families, in addition to the families who lived with their relatives in the city.” He noted that the basic needs of these families are shelter, health, water, sanitation, and food, explaining that Qatar Charity contributed by providing food supplies to 514 families, and this means that these families have enough for a month.