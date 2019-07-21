Outbreak update – Cholera in Somalia Epidemiological Week 27 (1st - 7th July 2019)
from World Health Organization
Published on 07 Jul 2019
Highlights
- During week 27, 114 new cases and no deaths were reported from 15 districts of Banadir region and 1 district in Gedo region
- Since December 2017, a total of 8,252 cumulative cases including 46 deaths (CFR 0.6%) were reported from 3 states of Somalia (Hirshabelle, Jubbaland and South West state) and Banadir region
- Since December 2017 a cumulative attack rate of 189 person per 100,000 population was reported with Kismayo(Jubbaland) and Daynile (Banadir) the most affected.
- The overall case Fatality Rate (CFR 0.6%) was reported with Daynile,Waberi,Karan and Kurtunwarey exceeding the WHO’s threshold of <1% Of the 682 stool samples tested since December 2017, a total of 147 samples were tested positive for Vibrio cholerae serotype.