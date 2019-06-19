Outbreak update – Cholera in Somalia, 9 June 2019

18 June 2019 - The Ministry of Health of Somalia has announced 149 new suspected cases of cholera, with no deaths, for epidemiological week 23 (3 to 9 June) in 2019. No suspected cholera cases were reported between epidemiological weeks 1 and 7 due to closure of main cholera treatment center, from which the data is collected. The cumulative total number of suspected cholera cases since the beginning of this outbreak in December 2017 is 7650, including 46 associated deaths. During this reporting period, cases were reported from 14 districts in Banadir region. 69% of cases (103) are children below 5 years of age.

The cholera outbreak has been contained in the districts of Jubaland, Hirshabelle and South West States following implementation of oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaigns and other health interventions. However, active transmission is still reported in Banadir region. Dry weather conditions in Banadir have reduced access to safe water and proper sanitation, which has led to an increase of cholera cases - from 78 in week 21 to 149 in week 23, in 14 of Banadir's 17 districts.

Since the beginning of 2019, 213 stool samples have been collected and tested in the National Public Heatlh Laboratory in Mogadishu. During this reporting period, 5 cases were confirmed for Vibrio cholerae, serotype Inaba, by culture.

As part of cholera prevention, WHO and MOH will implement an Oral Cholera Vaccination campaign in 6 high-risk districts of Kahda, Hamajajab, Heliwa, Kismayo, Balad and Afgoi. The first round of house to house campaigns will be conducted from 22 to 28 June 2019.

WHO continues to provide leadership and support the health authorities and partners in activities to mitigate the outbreak. The disease surveillance system is managed by the electronic Early Warning Alert and Response Network (eEWARN) system with the support of WHO and is currently being expanded to all health facilities across the country. WHO and the Ministry of Health continue to monitor outbreak trends through the eEWARN system and promptly investigate and respond to all alerts.