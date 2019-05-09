09 May 2019

Outbreak update – Cholera in Somalia, 5 May 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 05 May 2019 View Original

05 May 2019 – The Ministry of Health of Somalia has announced 47 new suspected cases of cholera, with no deaths, for epidemiological week 18 (28 April to 5 May) in 2019. The cumulative total number of suspected cholera cases since the beginning of this outbreak in December 2017 is 7187, including 46 associated deaths. Active transmission is ongoing in 16 districts in Banadir, with Hodan district reporting 79% of cases.

Of the 47 cases reported during week 18, 64% are children below 5 years of age and 40% are female. All reported cases had never received Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV).

The cholera outbreak has been contained in the districts of Jubaland, Hirshabelle and South West States following implementation of control and preventive measures in these areas including OCV.

Between weeks 8-18, 10 of 120 stool samples collected and tested in the National Public Heatlh Laboratory in Mogadishu came back positive for V. Cholerae, serotype O1 Ogawa by culture. In week 18 all 6 samples that were tested came back negative.

WHO continues to provide leadership and support to the health authorities and partners to scale up the activities to mitigate the impact of the cholera outbreak. The disease surveillance system is managed through the Early Warning Alert and Response Network (EWARN) system with the support of WHO and the system is currently being expanded to all health facilities across the country. WHO and the Ministry of Health continue to monitor outbreak trends through the system and promptly investigate and respond to all alerts.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.