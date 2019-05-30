30 May 2019

Outbreak update – Cholera in Somalia, 30 May 2019

from World Health Organization
30 May 2019 – The Ministry of Health of Somalia has announced 55 new suspected cases of cholera, with no deaths, for epidemiological week 20 (13 to 19 May) in 2019. No suspected cholera cases were reported between epidemiological weeks 1 and 7 due to closure of main cholera treatment center, from which the data is collected. The cumulative total number of suspected cholera cases since the beginning of this outbreak in December 2017 is 7290, including 46 associated deaths. During this reporting period from February 19 May 2019, all of the cases were reported from 16 districts in Banadir region. Of the 55 cases reported during week 20, 65% of the cases (24) are children below 5 years of age.

The cholera outbreak has been contained in the districts of Jubaland, Hirshabelle and South West States following implementation of oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaigns and other health interventions in these areas. However, active transmission is still being reported in Banadir region (Darkenly, Daynile, Hodan, Madina, Hamarjabjab, HamarWeine, Howlwadag, Bondere, Kahda, Waberi, and Warta nabada).

Since the beginning of 2019, 153 stool samples have been collected and tested in the National Public Health Laboratory in Mogadishu. During this reporting period, 11 cases were confirmed for Vibrio cholerae, serotype O1 Ogawa by culture.

WHO continues to provide leadership and support the health authorities and partners in activities to mitigate the outbreak. The disease surveillance system is managed by the electronic Early Warning Alert and Response Network (eEWARN) system with the support of WHO and is currently being expanded to all health facilities across the country. WHO and the Ministry of Health continue to monitor outbreak trends through the EWARN system and promptly investigate and respond to all alerts.

