Outbreak update – Cholera in Somalia, 23 June 2019
from World Health Organization
Infographic
Published on 23 Jun 2019 — View Original
Highlights
- During week 25, a new cholera outbreak was confirmed in Belet hawa district of Gedo region in Southwest state.
- A total of 192 new cholera cases and no deaths were reported in 14 districts of Banadir region and 1 district of Gedo region.
- Since December 2017, a total of 7,994 cumulative cases including 46 deaths (CFR 0.6%) were reported from 3 states of Somalia (Hirshabelle, Jubbaland and South West state) and Banadir region.
- Since December 2017 a cumulative attack rate of 183 persons per 100,000 population was reported with Kismayo (Jubbaland) and Daynile (Banadir) being the most affected.
- The overall Case Fatality Rate was (CFR 0.6%). In Daynile, Waberi, Karan and Kurtunwarey the CFR exceeded the WHO’s threshold of <1%.
- Of the 665 stool samples tested since December 2017, a total of 146 samples tested positive for Vibrio cholera serotype Ogawa.
- The first round of Oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaign targeting 650,000 people aged 1 year and above was started on 22 June 2019 in the districts of Kahda, Heliwa, Harmajajab, Balad, Afgoi and Kismayo.