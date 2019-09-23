Outbreak update – Cholera in Somalia, 18 August 2019

9 September 2019 – The Ministry of Health (MoH) of Somalia has announced 37 new suspected cases of cholera, with no deaths, for epidemiological week 33 (12 to 18 August) in 2019. No suspected cholera cases were reported between epidemiological weeks 1 and 7 due to closure of the main cholera treatment center, from which the data is collected. The cumulative total number of suspected cholera cases since the beginning of this outbreak in December 2017 is 8579, including 46 associated death cases. During this reporting period, all of the cases were reported from a total of 17 districts in Banadir region. Of the 37 cases reported during week 33, 41 % of the cases (15) are children below 5 years of age.

The cholera outbreak has been contained in the districts of Jubaland, Hirshabelle and South West States following implementation of oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaigns and other health interventions in these areas. Active transmission is still reported in Banadir region. Over the past two weeks there has been a decrease in the number of cholera cases reported from 49 in week 32 to 37 in week 33 in Banadir region. The most affected districts in Banadir are Dharkenley, Daynile, Hamarjajab, Madina and Hodan. The overall reduction in the number of new cholera cases is attributed to improved implementation of preventive interventions including OCV and strengthening water sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) activities in hot spots.

Of the 790 stool samples tested since December 2017, a total of 153 samples were tested positive for Vibrio cholera serotype.

During weeks 24 and 26, WHO and MoH implemented OCV campaigns in the 6 cholera high risk districts of Kahda, Hamajajab and Heliwa in Banadir region, Kismayo, Balad and Afgoi. A total of 621 875 (96.7%) of people aged 1 year and above received the first dose of the vaccine.

WHO continues to provide leadership and supports the health authorities and partners in activities to mitigate the outbreak. The disease surveillance system is managed by the Electronic Early Warning Alert and Response Network (EWARN) system with the support of WHO and is currently being expanded to all health facilities across the country. WHO and the MoH continue to monitor outbreak trends through the EWARN system and promptly investigate and respond to all alerts.