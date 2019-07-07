07 Jul 2019

Outbreak update – Cholera in Somalia, 16 June 2019

from World Health Organization
Published on 16 Jun 2019
Highlights

  • During week 24, a total of 152 new cases and no deaths were reported from 14 districts of Banadir region. No cholera cases were reported from other regions.

  • Since December 2017, a total of 7,802 cumulative cases including 46 deaths (CFR 0.6%) were reported from 3 states of Somalia (Hirshabelle, Jubbaland and South West state) and Banadir region.

  • Since December 2017 a cumulative attack rate of 183 persons per 100,000 population was reported with Kismayo (Jubbaland) and Daynile (Banadir) the most affected.

  • The overall case Fatality Rate (CFR 0.6%) was reported with Daynile,Waberi,Karan and Kurtunwarey exceeding the WHO’s threshold of <1%.

  • Of the 640 stool samples tested since December 2017, a total of 146 samples were tested positive for Vibrio cholerae serotype.

