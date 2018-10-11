Outbreak update – Cholera in Somalia, 11 October 2018

11 October 2018 – The Ministry of Health of Somalia has announced 29 new cases of cholera for week 39 (24 to 30 September) of 2018. Among them, 45% were 5 years old and below. The cumulative total of cases is 6423, including 42 associated deaths (case-fatality rate 0.7%) since the beginning of the current outbreak in December 2017.

Over the past six weeks, there has been a downward trend in newly reported cases. This week, all the cases were reported in Banadir, bringing the total for the region to 2676 cases and 20 deaths since the start of the outbreak there in January 2018, representing 41% of the total cumulative number of cases. Banadir region, which includes Mogadishu city, has one of the highest concentrations of internal displaced persons (IDPs) who have limited access to safe water and proper sanitation. In this reporting period, 9 out of the 17 districts in Banadir region reported new cases of cholera, exclusively among people who had not received the oral cholera vaccine during the 2017 campaign.

WHO has continued to support the Ministry of Health as Global Health Cluster lead agency. Activities during the reporting period included coordinating the response of all health partners to detect outbreaks; building cholera treatment centers in Banadir and Afgoya; training health workers; and distributing medical supplies. This week, on-the-job trainings were conducted in Kismayo, Farjano, Banadir and Marka. Disease surveillance is supported by WHO and data has been collected through early warning alert and response network (EWARN).

WHO works with WASH cluster partners on the distribution of hygiene kits and chlorination of water sources, in Hanti-wadaaq, Bulo-sheikh, Farjano, Allenley and Fanole. 1500 hygiene kits have been distributed in Kismayo, Lower Jubba region. Laboratory capacity was enhanced with WHO support. Stool samples were collected from six cholera treatment centers in four regions (Banadir, Hiraan, Lower Jubba and Middle Shabelle). This week seven stool samples were collected and tested in Banadir, and five cases tested positive for Vibrio cholerae serotype O1 Ogawa. So far, of 278 stool samples collected since the beginning of this year, 85 have tested positive.