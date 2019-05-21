21 May 2019

Opportunities for peace in Kismayo, Somalia: Insights from local peacebuilders on the causes of violent conflict and the prospects for peace

Report
from Peace Direct
Published on 01 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.78 MB)Full Report
preview
Download PDF (467 KB)Executive Summary

20 May 2019: ‘Opportunities for Peace in Kismayo, Somalia, is the latest in our series of ‘Local Voices for Peace’ reports, the aim of which is to raise the profile of civil society perspectives on peace and conflict.

‘Opportunities for Peace in Kismayo, Somalia, is the latest in our series of ‘Local Voices for Peace’ reports, the aim of which is to raise the profile of civil society perspectives on peace and conflict.

Somalia has experienced over 30 years of armed conflict and violence, creating one of the most complex, multidimensional security crises in the world. The violent civil war that led to state collapse in 1991 has divided the country into a patchwork of fiefdoms fought over by warlords and armed groups, killing tens of thousands, displacing millions and creating a war economy that has shaped political dynamics since.

This report presents the findings of Peace Direct’s first Peace Exchange workshop in Kismayo, a practioner-led conflict analysis workshop bringing together 24 representatives from grassroots peacebuilding organisations from within Kismayo. The main objective of the workshop was to provide a forum where local peacebuilding organisations could discuss the drivers of conflict, the key challenges to peace in Kismayo, and to collect information on best practice in local peacebuilding to identify successful peacebuilding initiatives within Kismayo.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.