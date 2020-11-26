Operation Atalanta Contacts Coordination Meeting with World Food Program

World Food Programme is the UN leading humanitarian organization assisting 91.4 million people in 83 countries, each year saving and changing lives, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience. As their interventions, at a large extent, take place in complex settings, requiring extensive early warning mechanisms, comprehensive security analysis and security risk management measures that may include the protection of WFP shipping. Since EU NAVFOR Somalia inception in 2008, WFP has interacted with Operation Atalanta on a need-based and ad-hoc manner. In 2018, these exchanges have been streamlined to provide a solid framework for regular and structured interactions. In order to reinforce cooperation, all relevant details are coordinated during biannual workshops.