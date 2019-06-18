Opening of USAID mission Mogadishu

For Immediate Release

Monday, June 17, 2019

Office of Press Relations

On June 17, 2019, the United States is reopening a permanent Mission of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in the Federal Republic of Somalia, more than 28 years after its closing on January 5, 1991.

Re-establishing a USAID Mission in Mogadishu is an important milestone in the deepening U.S. development partnership with the Somali people, made possible by the Somali Federal Government’s commitment to meaningful reform and re-engagement with the international community. Reopening a Mission also underscores USAID’s commitment to supporting the people and Government of Somalia to maintain momentum in their Journey to Self-Reliance.

The USAID team, led by Mission Director Jeffrey Bakken, will work closely with the people and Government of Somalia to advance peace and stability, strengthen local institutions, and make basic social services more accessible, all in the service of a safer, more prosperous, and self-reliant Somalia.