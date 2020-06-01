OCHA Somalia: Update 5 - Overview of COVID-19 directives, 30 May 2020

Introduction This note summarises the directives promulgated (either written or verbal) by the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and Federal Member States (FMS) aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19; and identifies the impact of the restrictions on the general population and humanitarian operations for the period 17 - 28 May 2020. (See interactive map on https://covid19som-ochasom.hub.arcgis.com/)

Background

The FGS and the FMS continue to take necessary measures to mitigate the spread and impact of COVID -19 in Somalia. Since 16 March 2020, a total of 56 COVID-19 related directives/statements have been issued, either in writing or verbally.

As of 28 May 2020, 53 out of the 56 directives are in place while three have been rescinded. On 18 May 2020, Puntland temporarily rescinded the March and April 2020 directives on COVID-19 including that of public transportation, social gatherings and import of Khat. This temporary revocation will reportedly remain in place indefinitely. Furthermore, on 20 May 2020, Somaliland National Committee on Preparedness and Prevention of COVID-19 enforced a temporary ban from 1300hrs 22 May 2020 to 1800hrs 24 May 2020 on public and private transport across the provinces and districts of Somaliland, Eid prayer congregations and also closed public parks, this directive has not been extended to date.

Thirty-two of the active 53 directives relate to social distancing, closure of academic institutions and restriction of population movement. Five impose suspensions on international, domestic passenger flights and restrict land transportation while nine relate to border closure. Six directives impose night curfews, one direct tax exemption on basic food items, one relates to delay of school examinations and two relate to registration of burial activities and deceased persons.

Impact

General across all states

• According to Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit Somalia (FSNAU), local cereal prices increased by eight to 16 per cent and imported food such as rice, sugar and vegetable oil mild to moderate increases from four to 30 per cent in April 2020 compared to March 2020 in southern regions of Somalia due to increased demand in response to the COVID-19 related movement and trade restrictions, Ramadan and Eid festivities.