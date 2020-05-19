OCHA Somalia: Update 4 - Overview of COVID-19 directives, 16 May 2020

Introduction

This note summarises the directives promulgated (either written or verbal) by the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and Federal Member States (FMS) aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19; and identifies the impact of the restrictions on the general population and humanitarian operations for the period 1-15 May 2020. (See interactive map on https://covid19som-ochasom.hub.arcgis.com/)

Background

The FGS and the FMS continue to take necessary measures to mitigate the spread and impact of COVID-19 in Somalia. Since 16 March 2020, a total of 51 COVID-19 related directives/statements have been issued, either in writing or verbally (see Annex A).

As of 15 May 2020, 48 out of the 51 directives are in place while three have been rescinded . This includes the revocation of the 23 April 2020 directive on suspension on the import of Khat into Somaliland on 16 May 2020. Twenty-six of the 47 directives relate to social distancing, closure of academic institutions and restriction of population movement. Five impose suspensions on international, domestic passenger flights and restrict land transportation while seven relate to border closure. Six directives impose night curfews, two direct tax exemption on basic food items and two relate to registration of burial activities and deceased persons.

Impact

General across all states