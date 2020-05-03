OCHA Somalia: Update 2 - Overview of COVID-19 directives, 2 May 2020

Introduction

This note summarises the directives promulgated (either written or verbal) by the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and Federal Member States (FMS) aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19; and identifies the impact of the restrictions on the general population and humanitarian operations.

Background

The FGS and the FMS continue to take necessary measures to mitigate the spread and impact of COVID -19 in Somalia. Since 16 March 2020, a total of 48 COVID-19 related directives/statements have been issued, either in writing or verbally.

The newest directive, issued on 30 April in South West State (SWS), suspends evictions in Baidoa town during the COVID-19period.The directive from SWSisthe firstapplication of the Moratorium onEvictions,which is aproposed nationwide policy promoted by the Protection Cluster1 , further complemented by advocacy by the Humanitarian Coordinator2 and the National Commission for Refugees and IDPs (NCRI) at both the national (FGS) and state (FMS) levels.

As of 2 May 2020, 46 out of the 48 directives are in place while two have been rescinded. Of the rescinded directives, one related to closure of mosques inPuntland and was rescinded on 26 March 2020, and the second was an amendment to the curfew start time in Mogadishu and was rescinded backto the original directive on25April 2020 following public protests. Twenty-five of the 46 directives relate to social distancing, closure of academic institutions and restriction of population movement. Five impose suspensions on international, domesticpassengerflights and restrict land transportation while seven relate to border closure. Sixdirectives impose night curfews,two direct tax exemption on basic food items and two relate to registration of burial activities and deceased persons.

Impact

General across all states