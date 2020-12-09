OCHA Somalia - Tropical Cyclone Gati Update #7, As of 9 December 2020

Highlights

Humanitarian partners have scaled up assistance to people affected by Cyclone Gati in Bari region of Puntland. As of 8 December, over 78,000 affected people are receiving some form of humanitarian assistance.

Iskushuban district was the epicentre with about 60,000 people directly affected. Bossaso district was the second worst affected with about 40,000 people affected by flash floods, of whom 90 per cent were IDPs and refugees.

Humanitarians and local government authorities are scaling up responses to the affected people in terms of food, health, nutrition, emergency shelter, protection services, CCCM services and WASH supplies.

Situation overview

Humanitarian partners have scaled up the delivery of assistance to people who were recently affected by Cyclone Gati in Puntland. As of 8 December, over 78,000 out of 101,000 people affected by the cyclone have received targeted humanitarian assistance from authorities and partners.

Nine people were killed by the cyclone besides loss of livelihood assets, death of livestock, damaged buildings and infrastructures, damage to farms and fishing equipment. WFP reported that transport services in the main supply corridors linking Bossaso and main towns along the coast of Bari are facing challenges and have been disrupted in some locations due to the effects of the cyclone.

In Iskushuban district, which was the epicentre, an estimated 60,000 people were directly affected mostly in Xaafuun peninsula, Coon and Noobir area. Bossaso district was the second worst affected with an estimated 40,000 people affected by flash floods following rains that lasted more than 24 hours, almost 90 per cent of whom were IDPs and refugees living in flood prone areas of Bossaso town. Other affected areas include the coastal towns of Xaafun, Bargaal and Qandala with a total estimated affected population of 20,000 people.

The assessment teams recommended provision of emergency relief food including nutrition food for children and mothers for two to three months for 16,000 households and emergency shelter assistance targeting about 10,000 households whose houses and makeshift shelters were damaged by the cyclone or floods, among other things. They also recommended unconditional cash assistance to the most vulnerable affected populations including those who have lost their livelihoods and grants for restoring lost small business in the IDP settlements and other vulnerable groups including small scale traders in other affected areas.

Cyclone Gati made landfall in Bari region of Puntland on 22 November, affecting 120,000 people across Bari region in Puntland of whom 42,100 people were temporarily displaced. Those displaced have since returned to their homes and settlements.