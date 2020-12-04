OCHA Somalia - Tropical Cyclone Gati Update #6, As of 3 December 2020

Highlights

Assessments in Puntland show that over 120,000 people were affected by Cyclone Gati in the districts of Bossaso, Xaafuun, Hurdiya, Gumbax and Iskushuban, of 42,100 were temporarily displaced from their homes.

As of 3 December, 12,650 households (75,900 people) affected by the cyclone are receiving targeted humanitarian assistance ranging from emergency shelter, non-food items, health and nutrition services.

Most affected people are seeking assistance to restore their lives and livelihoods, especially restocking of livestock among the pastoralists, repair of damaged fishing gear and provision of small grants for affected business people. Assistance is also needed to repair damaged schools, water supply systems, health facilities and roads.

About 50 per cent of people who were displaced need emergency shelter assistance, while about 80 per cent will need food assistance for some weeks after the cyclone.

Situation overview

Tropical Cyclone Gati made landfall in Bari region of Puntland on 22 November and dissipated in the evening of 25 November. But moderate and light showers associated with the storm continue.

Assessments by humanitarian partners conducted from 26 November to 2 December on the impact of the cyclone have been completed. Preliminary findings indicate over 120,000 people were affected in the districts of Bossaso, Xaafuun, Hurdiya, Gumbax and Iskushuban, including nine killed and 42,100 temporarily displaced. Those displaced have since returned to their homes, despite damage and destruction to their residences and settlements.

Across the impacted districts, 37,762 people were affected in Bossaso district, including IDPs, refugees and host communities; 21,360 people in Xaafuun; 42,720 people in Iskushuban town and surrounding areas; and 15,300 people in the villages within the sub-district of Bargaal and Gumbax. In addition, health and WASH facilities in Xaafuun and Hurdiye were damaged, including latrines, berkeds (sub-surface water tanks) and other water storage facilities.

The cyclone totally or partially destroyed the livelihoods of scores of pastoralists, fishermen, businessmen and other rural dwellers, including about 120 petty traders, in the towns of Xaafuun, Hurdiya, Garduush, Foocaar, Baarmadoobe, Gumbax, Dardaare, Adayo and Bargaal. An estimated 4,500 households lost all or part of their livestock. Food Security and Livelihoods teams estimate that 30,000 heads of livestock (mainly goats and sheep) were killed in Xubabays, Taageer, Muudiye, Qorohad, Gumbax, Dharoor, Ufeyn, Dharjaale, Balidhidin, Xandha, Bargaal, Xaafun, Hurdiya, Garduush, Foocaar, Baarmadoobe, Xandha, Garan hoose, Laamiya, Dardaare and Garan Sare areas.

Some 567 people who depend on fishing especially in the towns Xaafaun, Hurdiya, Garduush, Foocaar, Baarmadoobe, Gumax, Dardaare and Taageer were also affected. Eight large fishing boats and 120 smaller fishing vessels were either

partially damaged, completely destroyed or are missing. Most of these vessels were at sea loaded with fish products and fuel when the cyclone hit. Farms and crops for 345 small-scale farmers were destroyed in Xubabays, Taageer, Muudiye, Qorohad, Gumbax, Xandha, Bargaal, Xaafuun, Hurdiya, Garduush, Foocaar, Baarmadoobe, Xandha, Ufeyn, Dharoor, Garan hoose, Laamiya, Dharoor, Iskushuban town and Noobir areas. The cyclone damaged 26 classrooms in Xaafuun, Hurdiya, Garduush, Foocaar, Gumbax and Dardaare, affecting almost 700 school children.

Floods associated with Cyclone Gati have affected direct road access to Xaafuun. The roads between Hashira to Xaafuun, Xaafuun to Dul Xaafuun and Baarmadowe and surrounding villages have been damaged and heavy trucks will find it difficult to pass through. Due to access difficulties, less commodities are reaching the markets. As a result, prices of basic items including food have increased by about 10-15 per cent in the past week, especially in Xaafuun, Dul Xaafuun, Karduush and Hurdiya. Currently, the recommended access to the affected areas for humanitarian relief is by boat through the sea from Bossaso.