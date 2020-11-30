OCHA Somalia - Tropical Cyclone Gati Update #5, As of 30 November 2020

Highlights

Tropical Cyclone Gati has dissipated with dry and hot conditions expected in the affected areas in the coming days.

An estimated 180,000 people in Bari region have been affected; of whom 38,000 were affected by heavy rains in Bossaso.

At least nine people were killed and almost 4,000 properties belonging to nomadic communities in the affected areas destroyed.

Situation overview

Tropical cyclone Gati which made landfall in Puntland’s Bari region on 22 November has dissipated, although leaving behind a trail of destruction. Puntland authorities estimate that the cyclone affected an estimated 180,000 people in Bari region mostly in Bossaso, Xaafuun, Hurdiya and Iskushuban districts. Those affected included farmers, fishermen, traders, and other rural inhabitants.

Rapid assessments in parts of Bari region are ongoing. Preliminary estimates from the assessment in Bossaso indicate that heavy rains that lasted more than 24 hours in the town of Bossaso on 23 November affected over 38,000 people. Many of those affected in Bossaso are in need of food, emergency shelter and non-food items (NFIs), WASH, health services, and protection monitoring. Initial reports from areas accessed by a HADMA/OCHA led assessment team in Xaafuun, Baargaal, Gumbax, Hurdiye and Karduush, Dul Xaafun and Dardaare indicate that the cyclone displaced about 21,360 people in those areas, 78 per cent of whom are from pastoralist and fishing communities.

Cyclone Gati has reportedly killed nine people and destroyed almost 4,000 properties belonging to nomadic communities. It also destroyed 886 properties which amounts to more than 75 per cent of all privately-owned properties in Xaafuun, Dardaare, Hurdiye and Karduush. According to the initial survey, schools, health facilities, water points and government offices and about 80 per cent residential houses were destroyed or damaged. Emergency shelter is among the urgent needs. The destruction count is expected to be higher following completion of impact assessment of surrounding villages. Finalisation of the assessment report is currently underway. An estimated 7,500 livestock (camels, sheep, goats) were killed by the cyclone in Xaafuun, Karduush and Hurdiye. Some nomadic pastoralists lost entire stocks of livestock. So far, the assessment team has confirmed that 120 fishing vessels including eight huge fishing boats were either totally or partially destroyed, and a total of 469 fishermen lost livelihood assets. The three main access roads to Xaafuun, Kalaale, Jaceel and Foocaar roads were destroyed, while access to Karduush and Hurdiye by road is a challenge as the roads are impassable due to deluge. The water supply infrastructure to Xaafuun, Gumbax, Foocaar, Dardaare, Garan are functioning except Baarmadowe water supply system which needs some repairs. Most of the pastoralists in affected areas are using rain water collected in berkeds and other community water catchments facilities.

In Sanaag region, an estimated 950 heads of livestock were killed, seven houses destroyed and 11 other houses damaged, according to authorities. Some 35 fishing nets and two fishing boats were damaged. The bridge between Maydh and Xiis towns was damaged. Two houses were damaged in Berbera district, Wogooyi Galbeed region.

According to FAO’s Somalia Water and Land Information Management (FAO-SWALIM), Cyclone Gati caused some increase of rainfall amounts in parts of Somaliland and Puntland with some stations like Bossaso recording as high as 128 mm, surpassing its annual average rainfall (50mm) in just a single day on 23 November 2020. With the cyclone dissipated, hot and dry conditions will persist in Somaliland and Puntland as the Deyr rainy season comes to an end. The forecast for the southern regions points to scattered light rains except for Lower Juba which is projected to receive moderate rains.