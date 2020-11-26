OCHA Somalia - Tropical Cyclone Gati Update #4, As of 26 November 2020

Highlights

• Tropical Cyclone Gati, which made landfall in Somalia on 22 November, dissipated on the evening of 25 November.

• Authorities estimate that 180,000 people were affected by the cyclone, with 42,000 displaced from their homes.

• The cyclone partially or completely damaged 20 classrooms in Xaafuun, Garduush, Baarmadow, Foocaar, Hurdiya and Caris, affecting over 500 pupils.

• Puntland State Government is appealing for emergency humanitarian assistance and rehabilitation of key damaged water and road infrastructure.

Situation Overview

Tropical Cyclone Gati made landfall in Somalia on 22 November and dissipated in the evening of 25 November. However, moderate and light showers associated with the cyclone are continuing. Authorities estimate that 180,000 people were af f ected by the cyclone, with 42,000 displaced from their homes. According to Puntland State authorities, eight people were killed and about 11,500 households affected in settlements along the Indian Ocean coastline.

Preliminary reports from the Puntland State Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Agency (HADMA) indicate that Cyclone Gati partially or completely damaged 20 classrooms in Xaafuun, Garduush, Baarmadow, Foocaar, Hurdiya and Caris, affecting over 500 pupils. In Qandala and Taageer, the local water supply systems were severely damaged causing water shortages in the two settlements.

The cyclone has disrupted livelihoods by destroying fishing gear, killing livestock, and flooding agricultural land and crops. In Somaliland, heavy rains fell in Berbera town, Wogooyi Galbeed region. Local authorities took precautionary measures such as construction of defenses in residential areas at high risk of flooding and switching off the power supply to the town. Berbera municipality officials warned residents that old buildings within the town might collapse should the heavy rains persist, as projected in the coming days.

According to FAO’s Somalia Water and Land Information Management (FAO-SWALIM), the impacts of the storm continue to be felt by communities living along its path. The sea conditions are still rough over the coastal areas of Wooqoyi Galbeed and Awdal regions of Somaliland. In the coastal areas of Bari and Sanaag, the sea water continues to stabilise.