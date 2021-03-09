OCHA Somalia: Overview of Water Shortages (As of 09 March 2021)

Situation Overview

Alarming water shortages are reported in 34 districts of Somalia with pockets of pre-drought conditions seen in some areas. The worst affected districts are in Somaliland and Puntland, as well as Galmudug, Hirshabelle and Jubaland. The unusually dry period is attributed to the poor Deyr rains in 2020.

An estimated 83,393 people have been displaced due to the water shortages since November 2020 across the country. The Juba and Shabelle river levels are very low for this time of the year. Erratic weather patterns are expected to continue, including an anticipated La Niña, which will aggravate the situation.