Nutritional Monitoring in the BRCiS Safety Net Pilot Population Report on Data Collection up to January 2022

Report issued: 10/01/2022

Introduction

The Building Resilient Communities in Somalia consortium (BRCiS) is comprised of eight partner NGOs and is led by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). BRCiS has initiated the monitoring of nutritional status within the beneficiaries of its Safety Net pilot cash transfer programme to help evaluate the impact of its resilience programming and to contribute to the monitoring of the evolving crisis in Somalia. Evidence for Change (e4c), a humanitarian research and learning generation organisation was contracted to provide technical support for this work. This is the second report on the collection of MUAC data, and covers the period up to January 4 2022. MUAC measurement was introduced as a pilot during round 5 of Safety Net post-distribution monitoring data collection and expanded into two new areas in round 6.

Methods

The monitoring system used a convenience sample of the households covered by the BRCiS Safety Net pilot project. A team of enumerators, closely supported and supervised by e4c technical consultants, collected longitudinal data on households that are receiving Safety Net cash transfers. Household heads were initially interviewed by telephone and data was captured on mobile devices using ODK software. Following completion of the round 6 telephone interviews, a sampling list of all households containing children 6-59 months was compiled and face-to-face home interviews were conducted with these households by trained community health workers (CHW). The CHW were part of the regular outreach team for Action Against Hunger, GREDO, and KAALO. The data collection process is summarised in Figure 1.