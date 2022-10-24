Nutrition and Mortality Monitoring in IDP Populations: Report on Round 2 - August 2022 (Report issued: 19/09/2022)

Executive Summary

This is the second report from the 2022 Nutrition and Mortality Motioning System project. This sentinel site data collection aims to provide near real-time data on the evolution of the crisis and the adequacy of the humanitarian response. The urgency of ensuring a timely humanitarian response and monitoring was underlined by the projection of famine for areas of Somalia, made by the IPC on September 5th , 2022.

Between July 18th and August 2nd , 2022, data was collected from 2,244 households in 16 IDP sites in Khada and Daynille in the Afgooye Corridor, Baidoa, and Diinsor. IDP had originated from villages in a variety of districts, mainly from Bay, Lower Shabelle and Bakool. 89% of the residents in the camps recruited in round 2 were from the Digil and Mirifle clan.

Water was sourced mainly from standpipes in Khada, tankers in Daynille, tankers and wells or springs in Baidoa, and donkey cart vendors in Dinsoor. More than 25% of households in Baidoa and Daynille, and more than 70% in Dinsoor reported inadequate access to drinking water sometimes or often during the last 4 weeks. Use of pit latrines was also poor and open defecation was practiced by over 50% of households in Daynille,

Baidoa, and Dinsoor.

To assess the availability of toilets in the different IDP sites the location of all toilets was mapped. It was found that the average number of toilets per camp was 5.4. Four camps had no toilets at all and the average number of people per toilet, overall, was 153.

Sphere standards for sanitation was met in only one of the 16 camps.

Child malnutrition was at critical levels with GAM by MUAC ranging in all 4 areas between 21 and 23%. Enrolment in malnutrition treatment services had improved in most locations since round 1 but do still not meet Sphere standards, with only 66% of SAM cases attending an OTP and 74% of MAM cases attending an OTP or SFP. Coverage is lowest in the camps in Baidoa.

Only 18% of children aged 0-59 mo. possessed a health record card and measles vaccination coverage was found in only 42%, overall. The two week period prevalence of suspected measles had decreased since round 1 to 3.6%. However, there is no guarantee this trend will continue and there remains an urgent need to implement a vaccination campaign.

Vaccination with the oral cholera vaccine (OCV) had increased slightly and was reported by 34% of children aged 12-59 mo., and the two week period prevalence of acute watery diarrhoea had fallen to 13.6%.

Mortality has decreased since round 1 but was found to still be at emergency levels, with a U5DR of 2 and a CDR of 1 deaths/10,000/day.

Data from August 2022 indicates that IDP populations are still experiencing a very serious nutrition and health crisis. Acute malnutrition in children is at critical levels, there is a continued threat from measles and AWD infections, crude and under-five death rates are at emergency levels, and there are serious gaps in the provision of life saving interventions for WASH, vaccination, and malnutrition treatment. An intensified humanitarian response is required to deal with the serious health and nutrition situation in newly arrived IDP, and try and ensure that the projected famine does not materialise.