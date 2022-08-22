Nutrition and Mortality Monitoring in IDP Populations: Report on Round 1 - July 2022 (Report issued: 15/08/2022)

Executive Summary

As part of its famine prevention response, the BRCiS consortium is monitoring the health and nutrition situation in purposively selected IDP sites. This sentinel site data collection aims to provide near real-time data on the evolution of the crisis and the adequacy of the humanitarian response.

Between July 18th and August 8th, data was collected from 1,484 households in 11 IDP sites in Khada in the Afgooye Corridor, Baidoa, and Diinsor. IDP had originated from villages in a variety of districts, mainly from Bay, Lower Shabelle and Bakool. 83% of the camp residents were from the Digil and Mirifle clan, with 11% coming from minority clans. The most widely spoken language/dialect was Maay and only 21% reported speaking the main Somali dialect (Mahatiri).

Water was sourced mainly from standpipes in Khada, tankers in Baidoa, and donkey cart vendors and springs in Diinsor. More than 40% of households in Baidoa and more than 70% in Diinsor reported inadequate access to drinking water. Access to pit latrines was also poor.

Child malnutrition was at critical levels with GAM by MUAC ranging from 21% in Khada to 28% in Baidoa. Enrolment in malnutrition treatment services did not meet Sphere standards with only 63% of SAM cases attending an OTP and 53% of MAM cases attending an OTP or SFP.

Only 16% of children aged 0-59 mo. possessed a health record card and measles vaccination coverage was found in only 37%, overall. The two week period prevalence of suspected measles was 6.5% with 1 in 10 children having been infected in Khada during the two weeks prior to the data collection interview. There is an urgent need to implement a vaccination campaign.

Vaccination with the oral cholera vaccine (OCV) was reported by 28% of children aged 12-59 mo. and the two week period prevalence of acute watery diarrhoea was 19%.

Mortality was found to be at emergency levels with a U5DR of 3 and a CDR of 1 deaths/10,000/day.

Data from July 2022 indicates that newly displaced populations are experiencing a very serious nutrition and health crisis. Acute malnutrition in children is at critical levels, there is a high level of measles and AWD infections, crude and under-five death rates are at emergency levels, and there are serious gaps in the provision of life saving interventions for WASH, vaccination, and malnutrition treatment. An intensified humanitarian response is required to deal with the very serious health and nutrition situation in newly arrived IDP, and prevent deterioration into famine.