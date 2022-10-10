Nurse stepping up for mothers and children in Galmudug

Sadia Osman, 28, is a Nursing Supervisor at the nutrition centre in Cadaado General Hospital in Galgaduud Region, Galmudug State. Before her current job, Sadia was a volunteer at a mother and child hospital in Wadajir district, Mogadishu.

Driven by a strong desire to tackle malnutrition among children, Sadia was one of several young graduate health workers who volunteered their time without pay at health facilities in Mogadishu, including at the main Banadir hospital. “It was my dream to step up for children and mothers, to fight against malnutrition and related illnesses,’’ she said. “It pains me to see mothers taking care of the children alone, many of them separated or widowed because the father died.”

Sadia graduated from Mogadishu University with a degree in Public Health and Nutrition. In 2018, she was employed by the Galmudug State Ministry of Health and posted to Cadaado General Hospital. Her job is to ensure that malnutrition cases at the hospital are well attended to.

The hospital, the only one in the district, serves a catchment population of 90,000 from Cadaado and surrounding villages. With 62 staff (33 female and 29 male), it is the biggest hospital in Galgaduud Region, providing referral services for neighbouring towns like Dhuusamarreeb, Cabudwaaq and Guri Ceel.

It also serves people displaced by drought and conflict in parts of Galgaduud region, many of whom are too poor to care for their children. “In most cases, the mothers cannot feed their children,” said Sadia. “In our outreach services, I encourage the nurses to educate parents on the importance of feeding their children.”

The hospital is struggling to cope with high admissions. In September, it admitted 57 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 134 children with moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) While this is slightly lower than the 64 children with SAM and 144 with MAM admitted in August, admissions are more than double the hospital’s 84 beds. These children admitted for treatment in Cadaado are part of the 1.8 million Somali children under 5 who will likely face acute malnutrition through mid-2023, including over 513,000 who are expected to be severely malnourished.

Save the Children, with funding from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, supports the hospital with incentives for medical personnel, essential supplies and solar power. The local community maintains the infrastructure, but more support is needed. For example, the hospital ran out of emergency trauma kits in September after receiving nearly 30 seriously injured patients following clan clashes in the district.

As drought deepens and humanitarian needs grow, health workers like Sadia are among the core responders. “I want to read for a second degree, gain more knowledge and serve the Somali people better,” she said. “I encourage other young people to come out and support the Somali health system in any way possible.”