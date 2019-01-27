Not with a Whimper but with a Bang: Al Shabaab’s Resilience and International Efforts Against the Rebels

Al Shabaab’s attack on Dusit Mall on January 17 resulted in 17 reported fatalities and has called into question the narrative of the group’s degradation and decline (The Conversation, 2 October 2018). An assessment of Al Shabaab’s activity and international efforts against the rebel group reveal that, while violent events involving the group have been on the decline, Al Shabaab retains the capacity to engage in lethal attacks in both Somalia and Kenya. The Dusit attack is particularly concerning as it has come at a time when the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) is drawing down its activities in Somalia. The mission was renewed in July 2018, but by late February 2019, its troops will decrease to approximately 20,000 (UN Security Council, 30 July 2018). American military activity in Kenya and Somalia against the militants has acted as an imperfect substitute for AMISOM in recent months and is insufficient to eradicate the group’s activities entirely. The attack at Dusit Hotel suggests that after the withdrawal of AMISOM, planned for December 2021, a degraded but resilient al Shabaab will engage in fewer but more destructive attacks. American military activity in the region, largely comprised of remote violence, will be of limited use in preventing such events.

Al Shabaab in Kenya and Somalia in 2018 and 2019

The number of violent events involving al Shabaab has been on the decline in both Kenya and Somalia throughout 2018 and into 2019 (see graph below). The overall decline is primarily in the number of engagements with government forces and external actors like AMISOM and the US military; the number of battle events al Shabaab was involved in dropped from 90 in January 2018 to 54 in December 2018. Persistent levels of events are shown in violence against civilians events, with a number of these occurring in the process of collecting taxes. This reduction in the group’s activities has been attributed to a number of factors, including these financial constraints and successful counter-terrorism initiatives (Voice of America, 24 January 2018).