09 Jun 2018

Norway to provide an additional NOK 30 million for emergency relief in Somalia

Report
from Government of Norway
Published on 30 May 2018 View Original

Norway will provide a further NOK 30 million to alleviate the situation in Somalia. The funds will be channelled through the Somalia Humanitarian Fund, which is administered by the UN, and through Save the Children Norway and Norwegian Church Aid.

'Over the last year, Somalia has been severely affected by drought. Now, the population has been hit by flash floods and river flooding. The authorities and humanitarian actors are doing their best to respond to the situation. It is important that Norway also does its part,' said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide.

Heavy rainfall has caused extensive flooding in Somalia. Some 800.000 people have been affected and more than 230.000 have been displaced.

'It is crucial that aid organisations deliver help quickly to those who have been affected and have had to flee their homes,' Ms Eriksen Søreide said.

The additional funding will go towards water and sanitation projects, efforts to combat cholera, and the reconstruction of schools and infrastructure. Norway provided more than NOK 163 million in direct humanitarian aid to Somalia in 2017. The substantial support provided by Norway through multilateral channels and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) comes in addition to this.

