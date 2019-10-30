New Police Programme in Somalia continues to strengthen peace and security at federal, state levels

Mogadishu – The Somalia Joint Police Programme (JPP) Executive Board met today to set out the next quarter of activities of the programme as it rolls out the new policing model throughout the five federal member states and Banadir region.

by Somalia’s Federal Government, international partners and the United Nations, mapping the next stage of activities of the Joint Police Programme and New Policing Model roll-out at federal and state level throughout the country.

Present at the Executive Board meeting today were the federal Minister of Internal Security, Mohamed Abukar Islow Duale, the UN’s Secretary-General Deputy Special Representative for Somalia, Raisedon Zenenga, and the SPF Police commissioner General Abdi Hassan as well as Senior Representatives from the European Union, United Kingdom, and Germany.

Minister Duale opened proceedings, thanking international donors for their generous and unwavering support to the Joint Police Programme and the broader security and justice programmes and integrated initiatives across Somalia, despite increasing challenges in the security context.

“Considerable progress has been achieved since the previous Executive Board meeting, in increasing Mogadishu’s security, strengthening coordination mechanisms between Federal Member States, and increasing intelligence flow. Despite our efforts our nation faces a complex array of security challenges. It is the intention, will, and continued commitment of Police and Federal Member States to offset these challenges by implementing and creating a cohesive environment where peace flourishes, and insecurity is turned into security for all Somali’s.”

UN’s Secretary-General Deputy Special Representative for Somalia and JPP Executive Board Co-chair, Mr Raisedon Zenenga noted that the success of the programme to date is largely attributed to the successful open cooperation and collaboration between Federal and Federal Member States.

This particular programme from UN perspective has been a great success and so effective, because it is an excellent example of successful collaboration between UN, government, federal member states, donors and partners. Citing once of the reasons of the success of the programme because of its inclusive nature, insulated from political issues and in this programme they have successfully worked together.

SPF Police Commissioner General Abdi Hassan further added, “A strong and accountable Police force critical for long term stability and security. As a matter of top priority we must work toward a capable and well equipped Darwish police unit capable of taking over from SNA and basic police services to counter IED capability as we have seen a sharp spike in the usage of IED and landmines by al Shabab that have threatened security and police forces.

Deputy General of Internal Security for Puntland State, Guuled Saadiq Mohamed reiterated that the JPP provided much needed safety and security in communities stating, “we are grateful for the transparency and expertise that the programme supports and the implementation of community policing”.

The Joint Police Programme is a 5-year programme led by the Federal Government of Somalia, with funding from the European Union, UK Aid, and the German Federal Foreign Office. The Joint Police Programme supports increased police visibility, presence, capability and accountability and the implementation of the New Policing Model in Somalia at Federal and Federal Member State level. Coordinated through the JPP Secretariat under the stewardship of the UN Office of Project Services (UNOPS), the JPP is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UNOPS, in partnership with the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) and United Nations Police (UNPOL).

