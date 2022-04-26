The Horn of Africa faces a historic drought

Ahmad Hassan Yarrow stands in front of his makeshift home in a camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in southern Somalia’s Luuq district. He is one of hundreds of thousands of Somalis displaced by the country’s most recent and worsening drought and leaving their homes in search of food, water, pasture for their animals and shelter.

“Of all the droughts I have experienced in my 70 years, I have not seen anything as severe as this,” he said. "This drought has wiped out everything we had."

The region is the driest it has been in 40 years

Michael Dunford, the World Food Programme’s Regional Director for East Africa, explains:

“After three failed rainy seasons, the region is estimated to be the driest it has been in 40 years. We are now waiting for the current rainy season to arrive. It’s late, and we are very concerned what the implications will be if it is below average. The estimates suggest that the numbers affected could skyrocket to 20 million people. We need the ability to respond. We need the rain.”

The Governments of Kenya and Somalia declared national emergencies in September and November 2021, respectively. If the current rainy season is below average, this would be the first time in 40 years that communities in the Horn of Africa are facing four consecutive below-normal rainy seasons. Such a disaster could throw 20 million people into extreme hunger.

“My baby is only seven months old, but she has gone without milk for months.”

Fatouma Ankule, 20, and her family lost all their livestock (50 shoats and 40 cattle) to the drought. Forced to leave their homes, they found shelter in an IDP camp in Ethiopia’s Gode district.

“We lost our only livelihood and now we depend on donations and food aid,” said Fatouma. “My baby is only seven months old, but she has gone without milk for months. I am worried about her health.”

Over 15 million people do not have enough to eat, and 5.7 million children are expected to be acutely malnourished this year. Several consecutive harvests have failed, and millions of livestock—which pastoralist families rely on for sustenance and livelihoods—are emaciated or dead. Consequently, children and their families have less access to milk, negatively affecting their nutrition. In Kenya, for example, milk production has declined by 80 per cent.

Food prices are rising in many drought-affected areas, leaving families unable to afford even basic items. They are forced to sell their hard-earned properties and assets in exchange for food and other life-saving items.

Many water points have dried up or diminished in quality, forcing families to ration their water use and prioritize drinking and cooking over hygiene. All of this heightens the risk of waterborne diseases and infections.

“We have come here for water, food, shelter and help.”

Families are leaving their homes and resorting to desperate measures to survive. All over the region, pastoralists are trekking long distances to find water and pasture for livestock, leading to resource-based and intercommunal tensions and conflict. Women, children and the elderly who are left behind are exposed to heightened protection risks and shortages of essential items, including food.

After walking for several days, Fatuma Madeer Mursaal, 39, and her family arrived at the Boyle IDP camp in Luuq, one of several camps that have sprung up around the country as desperate people move to locations where they hope to access help.

“We are farmers and we also had livestock, but all our animals died in the drought. We have nothing left, and we have come here for water, food, shelter and help,” said Fatuma, a mother of six.

Gender-based violence on the rise

The drought is having devastating consequences for women and children, heightening the risk of gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual exploitation and abuse, and hampering children’s access to education.

Women and girls have to walk longer distances to find water, exacerbating their potential exposure to GBV.

In some communities, child marriage has reportedly risen, with families marrying-off young girls to lessen demands on their own resources and potentially receive money to use for food and other necessities. Because they cannot afford school fees, some families also stopped sending girls to school, prioritizing boys instead.

The danger to pregnant women who might die in childbirth due to lack of access to clean water is another knock-on effect of the drought for women and girls.

Crisis after crisis

Communities have been hit by increasingly frequent and severe droughts, making it harder and harder for families to recover between shocks. In the past 10 years, the Horn of Africa has endured three severe droughts (2010-2011, 2016-2017 and 2020-2021).

The 2010-2011 drought, combined with conflict and complex humanitarian access issues, caused famine in Somalia. The 2016-2017 drought brought millions of people in the region to the brink of famine, which was prevented only through rapid and timely humanitarian response. The increasing frequency of shocks in the region means that vulnerable people have little time to recover and bounce back.

At the same time, many drought-affected communities are struggling to cope with the cumulative consequences of other shocks, including conflict, COVID-19, flooding and desert locusts. Many drought-affected communities were hit by the extreme rains and flooding that struck the region in 2019, and which were a driver of the historical desert locust outbreak that began in late 2019.

Tomorrow will be too late

“The drought has wiped out everything, and if the survivors don’t get urgent humanitarian assistance they are likely to also die,” said Luuq district’s Local Administrator, Commissioner Ali Kadiye Mohamed.

The delivery of life-saving and life-sustaining assistance has scaled up significantly in recent months, reaching over 6.4 million people by late April. However, more is urgently required to avert large-scale loss of life.

This year, humanitarian partners have appealed for more than US$4.4 billion to provide life-saving assistance and protection to about 29.1 million people in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, at least 17.6 million of whom are affected by drought.