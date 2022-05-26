Multi-year multi-partner protection and solutions strategy 2020-2022 - UNHCR Somalia, July 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This Multi-Year Multi-Partner Protection and Solutions Strategy (the “Strategy”) covering 2020-2022 has been co-developed with Government authorities, partners, persons of concern (PoCs) and the UNHCR Regional Bureau. Its purpose is to pave the way towards achieving a clear shared set of objectives, while remaining broad enough to allow for flexibility given the fluid operational context.

This Strategy is accompanied by a Matrix that outlines baselines, expected impact and milestones for each year, tied to risks and mitigation measures.

Protection and solutions considerations will be injected into all areas of engagement with a focus on building the capacity of Government institutions and supporting them in their primary responsibility to protect and to seek long-term solutions to displacement. UNHCR Somalia remains committed to providing support to the Government towards the achievement of their four solutionscentred pledges made at the Global Refugee Forum in December 2019. UNHCR promotes national ownership and multi-stakeholder partnerships approach, as well as area-based, “whole-of-society” and “whole-of-Government” approaches, in line with the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework and Global Compact on Refugees.

UNHCR Somalia recognises that, in the face of decreasing funding, increasing needs in Somalia can be best addressed through enhanced and expanded partnerships. The Operation is committed to Delivering as One and is fully engaged in relevant coordination forums. It stands ready to support the possible new coordination forum on solutions under the architecture of the Government’s National Development Plan 9 (NDP-9). Partnerships with private sector and World Bank will be strengthened.

Committed to bridging the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, UNHCR Somalia will mobilise partners and other key stakeholders to advocate for the inclusion of all PoCs into existing national systems (including health, education and social protection), including through the UN Cooperation Framework which adopts and advances the objectives of NDP-9. Leveraging the Centrality of Protection Strategy will help to ensure system-wide commitment to protection as a collective responsibility of the entire Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), operationalised through the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

This document lays out five strategic objectives focusing on areas where UNHCR and partners can make a difference based on expertise, capacity and lessons learned. They include the following: